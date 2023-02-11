Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) PT Lowered to GBX 830 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 850 ($10.22) to GBX 830 ($9.98) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

LON:MTW opened at GBX 625 ($7.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.17 million and a PE ratio of 7,812.50. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 833 ($10.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 632.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 631.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

About Mattioli Woods

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.50%.

(Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.