Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) PT Lowered to GBX 830 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 850 ($10.22) to GBX 830 ($9.98) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday.
Mattioli Woods Price Performance
LON:MTW opened at GBX 625 ($7.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.17 million and a PE ratio of 7,812.50. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 833 ($10.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 632.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 631.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
