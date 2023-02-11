Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

VAC opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $142.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $47,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

