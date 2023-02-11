Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF) and Its Peers Financial Analysis

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mapletree Logistics Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mapletree Logistics Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors 2294 11973 13373 307 2.42

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Mapletree Logistics Trust’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mapletree Logistics Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Mapletree Logistics Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 133.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A 11.14 Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors $831.63 million $165.55 million 16.74

Mapletree Logistics Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust. Mapletree Logistics Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors 15.63% -80.00% 2.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mapletree Logistics Trust rivals beat Mapletree Logistics Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

