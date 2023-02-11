Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Tops $25.38 on Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $25.38 or 0.00117038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

