Maker (MKR) Price Tops $716.81 on Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $700.77 million and $29.29 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $716.81 or 0.03305185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

