Madison Wealth Management Sells 356 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.31.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.