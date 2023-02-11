Madison Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 145,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,831,000. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,629,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $505.00 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $599.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.91 and its 200-day moving average is $442.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

