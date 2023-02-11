Madison Wealth Management Has $6.55 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Madison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.
