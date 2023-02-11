Madison Wealth Management Has $6.55 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Madison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.