Madison Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

