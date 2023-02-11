M.D.C.’s (MDC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Stories

