Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.25.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $212,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

