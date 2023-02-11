LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Sells $4,979,833.00 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $240.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

