Loom Network Price Tops $0.0516 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $57.67 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

