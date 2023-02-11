LooksRare Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $139.65 million and $21.28 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

