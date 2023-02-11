Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Down 76.3% in January

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Logiq Price Performance

Shares of LGIQ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.30. 108,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,242. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.78. Logiq has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 77.36%.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the DataLogiq and AppLogiq segments. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance, and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

