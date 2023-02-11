LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Citigroup

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $8.70 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
LiveWire Group Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE LVWR opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. LiveWire Group has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65.
About LiveWire Group
