LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Mohsin Hussain Sells 6,415 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohsin Hussain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LiveRamp alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of LiveRamp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 487,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,985. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $44.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 46.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LiveRamp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 55.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.