Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

