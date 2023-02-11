Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 14,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 2,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

