Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $332.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average of $308.48. The company has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

