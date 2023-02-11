Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Up 336.0% in January

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 336.0% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Life Clips Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCLP remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,790,900. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Life Clips alerts:

About Life Clips

(Get Rating)

See Also

Life Clips, Inc operates as the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc Belfrics Global is a Malaysia-based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform. Its multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Clips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Clips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.