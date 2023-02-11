Leidos Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Leidos has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 2.9 %

Leidos stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 844,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,481. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Leidos by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.