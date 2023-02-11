Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LCSHF remained flat at $8.05 during midday trading on Friday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 600 ($7.21) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.14) to GBX 770 ($9.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 750 ($9.02) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 589 ($7.08) to GBX 590 ($7.09) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.29.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.