Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average is $237.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.