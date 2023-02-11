Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PXD opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average is $237.35.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
