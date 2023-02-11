Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

