Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.