Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 292,819 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.