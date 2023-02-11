Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE LHX opened at $215.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.