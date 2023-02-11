Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,134 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $54,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in MetLife by 13.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

