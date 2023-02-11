Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,970 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Booking were worth $70,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,348.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,192.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,993.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

