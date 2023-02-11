Korea Investment CORP Sells 119,227 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 119,227 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $67,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
