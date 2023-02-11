Korea Investment CORP Purchases 51,019 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,455 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $148,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,520,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 440,411 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 134,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,740. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $499.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

