Korea Investment CORP Purchases 29,120 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $57,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,992. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $348.88 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $357.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.84 and a 200 day moving average of $289.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

