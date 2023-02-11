Korea Investment CORP Has $61.53 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,728,635 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $61,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of T opened at $19.07 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

