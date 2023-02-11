Korea Investment CORP Buys 279,653 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,653 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $83,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

