Konnect (KCT) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $14,219.56 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konnect has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00431300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,210.47 or 0.28570115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

