Komodo (KMD) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Komodo has a market cap of $36.11 million and approximately $520,208.64 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00202293 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076141 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

