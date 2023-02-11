Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 121.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 150,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 85.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 126.8% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

