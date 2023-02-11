Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Trading Down 2.3 %

KIGRY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 50,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kion Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

