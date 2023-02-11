Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
