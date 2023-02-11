Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the January 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIK. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PIK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Kidpik has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $7.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 60.30% and a negative net margin of 45.15%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

