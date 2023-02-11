Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Firstegy

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

KEY opened at C$30.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

