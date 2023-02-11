Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the January 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 54,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,174. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.