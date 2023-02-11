Kava Price Tops $0.85 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $345.98 million and $48.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00081912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023442 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,408,899 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

