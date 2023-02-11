Kava 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87.73 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Kava has a market cap of $345.36 million and approximately $87.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00062685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023832 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,122,830 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.