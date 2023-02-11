Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada stock remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $192.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kamada

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.