Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Kamada stock remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $192.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
