Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVF opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

