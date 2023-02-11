Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance
Juniata Valley Financial stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
