JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $26.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $34.63.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after buying an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after buying an additional 736,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennametal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after buying an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

