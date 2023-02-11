JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Price Target to €17.50

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARZGF stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.75.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

